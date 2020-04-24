Annual event raising awareness of sexual assault moves online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sergeant at the Indiana State University Police Department is supporting a good cause...virtually.

Jaquelyn Smith is taking part in "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes".

It's an annual walk in downtown Terre Haute. And they do it wearing heels.

The event is meant to raise awareness of sexual assaults.

The walk was scheduled for this weekend but because of COVID-19, it's been moved online.

Because of this officials are asking for people to capture videos of themselves participating in the walk at home.

You can then post it on the Council on Domestic Abuse's Facebook page.

"Everybody's kind of cooped up and you don't know what's happening. There could be sexual assaults occurring that we just don't know about. There are resources available in this community. All of the law enforcement agencies have been involved with this walk as well as ISU offices as well as hospitals. There are resources available in this community," Smith said.

Officials hope to have an actual walk for this event in September.