Folks explore downtown Terre Haute in amazing race type event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a great day to get out and explore downtown Terre Haute, while having some fun with friends!

The Swope Art Museum held the downtown challenge Saturday evening.

It's an amazing race-type event.

Several hidden clues were posted around downtown for folks put their knowledge and feet to the test!

Organizers said this event helps people learn about the community and what the museum has to offer.

"It helps the Swope Art Museum, and the Swope Art Museum is an anchor of downtown and we have an amzing american arts collection that people come from everywhere to see it," said Hilda Andres with the Swope Art Muesum.

This was the fifth year for the downtown challenge.