Folks explore downtown Terre Haute in amazing race type event

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a great day to get out and explore downtown Terre Haute, while having some fun with friends!

The Swope Art Museum held the downtown challenge Saturday evening.

Organizers said this event helps people learn about the community and what the museum has to offer.

"It helps the Swope Art Museum, and the Swope Art Museum is an anchor of downtown and we have an amzing american arts collection that people come from everywhere to see it," said Hilda Andres with the Swope Art Muesum.

This was the fifth year for the downtown challenge.

