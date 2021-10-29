Annual downtown Light Your Way Christmas Parade organizers starts their call for entries

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all entries for the 2021 Light Your Way Christmas Parade!

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, along with Miracle on 7th Street, are behind the annual event.

They are inviting businesses, organizations and groups to get involved.

The parade's scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in downtown Terre Haute at 6 P.M.

Up to 80 entries will be accepted. To enter, your submissi9on must be family-friendly, contain lights, and have a Christmas theme.

Awards will go to the best overall entry, the most creative and the entrant with the most lights.

The parade route starts at 4th and Wabash and then goes east to 9th Street.

This is the fifth year for the nighttime parade. The deadline to submit your entry is November 29.

You can make a submission here.