Annual car show helps support homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley traveled to Terre Haute Saturday for a car show supporting veterans.

Top Guns hosted the 2nd annual Gears for Grunts car show.

All proceeds will go to the Loyal Veterans Battalion to support homeless veterans across the Wabash Valley.

Not only did folks get to check out some cool cars, there was also a silent auction, music and barbecue.

Organizers said they love seeing the community come out and support a great cause.

"We love to see how much the community came out for this event to help everyone out. Their money goes toward a great cause with homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley," said Alex Ringwald, Top Guns General Manager

Organizers said there were 140 car entries, and several people stopped by to donate.