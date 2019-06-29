Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Annual car show helps support homeless veterans

Top Guns hosted the 2nd annual Gears for Grunts car show. All proceeds will go to the Loyal Veterans Battalion to support homeless veterans across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley traveled to Terre Haute Saturday for a car show supporting veterans.

Top Guns hosted the 2nd annual Gears for Grunts car show.

All proceeds will go to the Loyal Veterans Battalion to support homeless veterans across the Wabash Valley.

Not only did folks get to check out some cool cars, there was also a silent auction, music and barbecue.

Organizers said they love seeing the community come out and support a great cause.

"We love to see how much the community came out for this event to help everyone out. Their money goes toward a great cause with homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley," said Alex Ringwald, Top Guns General Manager

Organizers said there were 140 car entries, and several people stopped by to donate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Creepy Crawly Fest

Image

Gears for Grunts Car Show

Image

Cookout supports babies and families

Image

Firecracker 5K

Image

New penalties for distracted driving

Image

Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Turning Point Education Center celebrates 100+ graduates

Image

Make sure your family is safe at fairs and festivals this year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them