Annual candlelight vigil brings awareness to suicide

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- As the sunset, the candles were lit, and a moment of silence started at the Vigo County courthouse Thursday night. The 4th annual candlelight vigil started. All to remember and support those impacted by suicide.

Every year, Team of Mercy holds its annual candlelight vigil on worldwide suicide awareness day. It's a night to honor the memory of loved ones lost to suicide and to bring awareness to an issue that impacts many all over the world.

"This is our day to really bring it home and talk about our loved ones and shine a light on suicide," Christina Crist, Executive Director of Team of Mercy said.

Thursday night local leaders spoke about how suicide impacts the community. And survivors spoke about how suicide has impacted them personally.

"Being a teenager who has lost an uncle to suicide has been hard," one survivor said.

Crist has also been impacted by suicide in her own life. She said suicide is the most preventable cause of death and one way to help is to talk about it.

"If we start those conversations that is what can lead to the help that can save somebody's life," she said.

For more information on Team of Mercy and other events they are holding, you can visit their website, here.