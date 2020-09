GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual bird-watching event is going virtual.

Normally people gather at Goose Pond in Greene County for the 'Big Sit.'

It is an international event focused on bird observations over the course of a day.

Organizers are adapting this year to keep the tradition going.

Virtual guests can watch as roving bird-watchers report what they're seeing at Goose Pond.

It happens on Sunday, October 11. You can tune in over the course of 12 hours at this link.