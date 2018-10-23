TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Men at Indiana State University had a lot to prove on Tuesday night.
It was part of an event called 'Big Man on Campus.'
It's a male pageant.
Zeta Tau Alpha hosted the event.
Every year, the pageant raises money for breast cancer awareness and education.
Everyone involved took time out of the fun to honor the people whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.
Related Content
- Annual all men's pageant helps raise money for breast cancer
- Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer
- Color run helps kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month
- Warrior Workouts to benefit breast cancer patients
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Two high school students raise $10k to support the fight against breast cancer
- Dinner helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club
- Fundraiser helps raise money for local robotic club
- Money raised at charity game helps local kids
- Vincennes hospital to receive additional equipment to help detect breast cancer
Scroll for more content...