Annual Wabash Valley Music Hall of Fame Picnic held

The annual Wabash Valley Hall of Fame Picnic was held Sunday. It's a chance for these musicians to jam with those in the community.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local musicians inducted into the Wabash Valley Hall of Fame celebrated with the community Sunday.

This was the annual Wabash Valley Hall of Fame Picnic.

It's a chance for these musicians to jam with those in the community.

Not only was there some good music, there was also food and a silent auction.

All money raised is given back to the Shriner's Hospital.

Organizers said this is a way to help give back to the community while having a good time.

"It's important to recognize the music in this community. Like I said we have a lot of places that we all play at. The VFW, American Legion. These are places that we get to play and meet all of these people," said Brad Anderson, Board of Directors.

This was the 12th year for the picnic celebration.

