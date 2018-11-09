Clear

Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Terre Haute

That's when the annual Veterans Day Parade will be held in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The official Veterans Day Holiday is on Sunday.



Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse, and trek own Wabash Avenue to the VFW Office.

Everyone is encouraged to line the streets and honor our veterans.

