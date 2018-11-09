Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The official Veterans Day Holiday is on Sunday.
That's when the annual Veterans Day Parade will be held in downtown Terre Haute.
Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse, and trek own Wabash Avenue to the VFW Office.
Everyone is encouraged to line the streets and honor our veterans.
