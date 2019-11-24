Annual Turkey Trot 5k run/walk to take place

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- There's a fun event for you and your family Thanksgiving morning. And you'll be able to burn off some calories before eating all day!
The Clay County YMCA is hosting its annual Turkey Trot 5k run/walk.
The run starts at 8 A.M. at the Y. It costs $25 to sign up. You can do that at the Clay County YMCA.
