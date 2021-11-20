Annual Thanksgiving baskets to help more locals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More local residents are lending a helping hand to make sure everyone has food on the table for Thanksgiving day, and beyond.

As part of an annual tradition, The West Vigo Community Center handed out nearly 200 thanksgiving baskets to the community.

These baskets were not only filled with a special family Thanksgiving Dinner but enough food to last a week.

The goal is to help make a positive difference in the lives of many and to combat food insecurity on a local level.