Annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway to help families in the Vigo County School Corporation is back for another year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 40,000 people in the Wabash Valley are facing food insecurities. But now, this local organization is looking to change that this holiday season.

On Sunday, the St George Orthodox Church donated just over 120 thanksgiving baskets for local residents in need. Specifically, the food is going back to children and their families in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Organizers say they are serving at least 20 of the 24 schools in the area.

This is the 14th year for this event. Organizers say it means a lot to give back to locals in their community.

"It's nice to see that after all of the hard work of getting it together, getting the groceries, making the lists - that its all finally paying off and we can see it giving back to the community and we know how much people actually need this in the community," Jordan Shahadey and Courtney Lake said.

The thanksgiving baskets include the full holiday spread with turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and desserts.