Annual Terre Haute cooking event to look a little different this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual event is set to take place this year, but it will look very different than it has for the last 13 years.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is set to hold a cook-off, but there will be some changes.

You may know the event as 100 Men Who Cook, and in the past, it has been every man for himself.

Now, there will be teams of 10.

Leaders tell us the money raised will go back to the museum to help keep things up and running.

The event, now called 'Top Chefs' will take place on July 24. This year will be a baseball theme.

If you want to get involved, click here.