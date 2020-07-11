Annual Surviving the Color 5K and Walk held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An explosion of color!

Runners and walkers were covered in rainbow paint and love Saturday morning.

This celebration serves as a fundraiser for an organization tackling a difficult subject -- suicide.

The Surviving the Color 5K and Walk benefits Team of Mercy.

We've told you about this organization before.

It supports those who are left behind after suicide providing various services.

This event is also dedicated to the memory of those lost to suicide right here in the Wabash Valley.

"To me, that is just so heartwarming to know that through all of this our supporters are still there. It's the same supporters. We've got pools of them," said Christina Christ.

After the race, runners got to hang out and enjoy some live music.