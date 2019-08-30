CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Popcorn Festival is popping in Casey, Illinois.
The 32nd Annual Popcorn Festival started on Friday.
The event will include live music every night, and carnival rides.
There's a horseshoe tournament on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.
Event organizers describe the event as good old fashioned family fun.
They said 1,000 pounds of popcorn will be popped at the event.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey
- Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey
- Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival
- Meet Casey-Westfield's new SRO
- Banks of the Wabash Festival is underway, here's the schedule
- Montezuma Elementary second graders sell popcorn to buy teddy bears for first responders
- Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest
- Brazil gears up for 83rd annual 4th of July Festival
- Church gears up to hold their annual festival
- Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats
Scroll for more content...