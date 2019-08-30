Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Popcorn Festival is popping in Casey, Illinois.

The 32nd Annual Popcorn Festival started on Friday.

The event will include live music every night, and carnival rides.

There's a horseshoe tournament on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

Event organizers describe the event as good old fashioned family fun.

They said 1,000 pounds of popcorn will be popped at the event.

