Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County teachers got the chance to see some classroom inspiration on Thursday.
It's all part of the annual Parade of Classrooms.
Fayette and Sugar Creek Consolidated were set up for teachers to come and take a look.
It's a chance for educators to check out bulletin boards, displays, classroom management, and so much more.
Vigo County teachers return to their classrooms on August 5, and students go back on the 6th.
