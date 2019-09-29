Clear

Annual Mediterranean festival held

The Saint George Orthodox Church held its Mediterranean festival Sunday afternoon. It's a way to learn about the many different backgrounds within the church.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley got the chance to immerse themselves in a different culture Sunday.

The Saint George Orthodox Church held its Mediterranean festival Sunday afternoon.

The festival is one of the main fundraisers for the church.

Those who stopped by got to experience several tasty treats.

From falafel, to rolled grape leaves with meat and rice to baklava.

It's a way to learn about the many different backgrounds within the church.

"It gives us an opportunity to showcase our ethnicity. Showcase our heritage and our delicacies, and it gives us an opportunity to have the community come in and learn a little bit about our background," said Michael Ellias.

The church has members of Syrian, Greek and Romanian decent.

