Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Humane Society is in the red now more than ever...and they are running at double capacity.

That's why they need you to rev up for the 8th Annual Mayor's Ride.

We stopped by the shelter on Tuesday.

The manager told News 10 they are currently $35,000 over budget.

Too many animals mean more vaccines, healthcare needs, and more mouths to feed.

"We've had more animals this year than we've had in the past, so expenses have gotten pretty bad. Right now, we are currently at 160 animals in house, on top of another 30 out in foster," Manager Lindsay Stevenson said.

The Mayor's Ride is the shelter's biggest fundraiser.

It includes a motorcycle ride, dinner, and live music.

They need to raise $20,000.

The ride is set for September 14.

For more information, click here.