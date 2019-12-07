Clear
Annual Light Your Way Parade held in downtown Terre Haute

Holiday celebrations continued Saturday night with Miracle on 7th Street in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday celebrations continued with Miracle on 7th Street in Terre Haute.

Saturday evening was the annual Light Your Way Parade.

The festival is meant to celebrate the holidays.

Local businesses are all decked out in festive lights.

The event includes dozens of vendors, holiday contests, an ice skating rink and even music.

This is the 11th year for the celebration.

