TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Folks are bowling to roll a strike for Vigo County students and teachers.

The annual 'I can't believe its not a gutter' benefit bowl was hosted Tuesday by the Vigo County Education Foundation.

The organization comes up with ways to help fund projects for teachers that aren't otherwise covered.

Money raised will go to the first grade field trip to the Terre Haute Children's Museum, as well as fund other educational programs at the schools.

About 140 people bowled Tuesday. It was the 9th year for the event.