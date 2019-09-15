Annual Gathering on the Green Fall Festival held Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Memorial United Methodist Church hosted it's annual festival.

The Gathering on the Green Fall Festival took place Sunday.

The church located along Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

Right across the street from Baesler's Market.

The fall festival features music, classic cars, games for the kids and face painting.

Organizer said it's a way to get out and have some fun with the community.

"Having an event that brings neighbors together that otherwise would never be together to come and just do something for the kids to have something fun to be able to do. I think there's always joy in that," Scott Johnson, Senior Pastor with the Memorial United Methodist Church.

This is the third year for the festival.