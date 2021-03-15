Annual Fee for Sex Offender Registration introduced in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council approved an ordinance establishing fees for sex offenders.

The ordinance will set a $50 annual fee for sex or violent offender registration and a $5 for each time a sex or violent offender registers an address change.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says that Sheriff Plasse approached the County Commissioners with this idea last year. COVID-19 pushed it back a bit, but he says he’s happy the County was able to get this passed.

Sheriff Plasse says nearly every county in Indiana has a fee associated with sex offender registration. He says because Vigo County didn’t previously have a fee, many offenders were registering here from other counties. This was driving numbers up to about 200 registered sex offenders in the county.

“That was one of the reasons to do this—not to get money from sex offenders but basically to assist in compliance for the ones that were doing it for free when in surrounding counties they were paying fifty dollars,” Sheriff Plasse explained, “The goal is to be in compliance and to have them pay that fee to hopefully reduce our numbers of ones that aren’t truly in Vigo County to get a more accurate depiction of how many we do have here.”

Switzer says 90% of the money collected will stay in Vigo County while the other 10% will go to the state. He says that money will be used for drive compensation and recording information that goes along with the registration.

“Especially when they move or change addresses or relocate—for them to pay this fee helps us better keep track of what they’re doing and it requires it so they have to show up and be in constant contact,” Switzer said, “For us to have this ability to capture this money and reuse it and put it back into the program is pretty cool.”

Both Sheriff Plasse and Switzer say the ordinance is in effect right now and are happy that the county was able to get this done.