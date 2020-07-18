Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's all hands on deck to fight a nationwide epidemic of drug abuse.

That's why local leaders are asking you to do your part.

Saturday was the annual Drug-Take Back Day.

Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances and Services for Youth hosted the event.

Along side of them were some of our local police officers.

It's a chance for you to bring your un-used, or expired medication to be disposed safely, like pain medication.

We spoke with one of the organizers.

He said this is a way to safely clean our streets.

"We really don't want anything going into the landfill if we can avoid it. We really don't want anything down being flushed down if we can avoid that as well, so if you drop it off here we're able to properly dispose of it and have it taken care of," said Brandon Hallack.

The next Drug Take Back Day will be the last Saturday in October.