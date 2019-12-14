Annual Daddy Daughter Dance helps create life long memories

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fathers treated their little sweethearts to a night on the town.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted the annual Daddy Daughter dance Saturday evening.
This is a very popular event and draws in hundreds each year.
The evening a dancing and dress-up is organized with the help of the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League.
"They have a special night that they get to share and it's not just dads. It's grand parents and step dads and all kinds of significant males in their lives, and these girls have enjoyed I think having them to themselves for the evening," said Renee Henry with the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
Organizers said the bond between father and daughter in crucial, and that's why they hope to provide them an opportunity to make life-long memories.
