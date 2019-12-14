Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Annual Daddy Daughter Dance helps create life long memories

The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted the annual Daddy Daughter dance Saturday evening.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fathers treated their little sweethearts to a night on the town.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted the annual Daddy Daughter dance Saturday evening.

This is a very popular event and draws in hundreds each year.

The evening a dancing and dress-up is organized with the help of the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League.

"They have a special night that they get to share and it's not just dads. It's grand parents and step dads and all kinds of significant males in their lives, and these girls have enjoyed I think having them to themselves for the evening," said Renee Henry with the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Organizers said the bond between father and daughter in crucial, and that's why they hope to provide them an opportunity to make life-long memories.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soup on Saturday

Image

Clothe-A-Child Drive

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

In the Paint Part Three 12-13-19

Image

In the Zone Part Two 12-13-19

Image

In the Paint Part 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local teens make baskets and stockings to help people in need

Image

Sheriff Youth Ranch raffle

Image

Parke County kids get an inside look at how government works

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans