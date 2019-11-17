Clear

Annual Christmas Walk at Fowler Park expands to two days instead of one

That's due to a growing interest in the event. Event goers can walk through Pioneer Village and enjoy holiday crafts, hot drinks and snacks.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition in Vigo County is growing this year.

The annual Christmas Walk in Pioneer Village will now be two days instead of just one.

The Christmas walk happens within Fowler Park in Southern Vigo County.

Event goers can walk through the village and enjoy holiday crafts, hot drinks and snacks.

"We wanted it to be a little spread out, and give people a chance to actually visit with the pioneers in their cabins and take in the ambiance of the event," said Laura Maloney Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

You can check it out starting on Friday, December 6th.

That's from 6 to 9 p.m and again, on Saturday, December 7th from 5 to 9 p.m.

