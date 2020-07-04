Annual Brazil Rotary Club celebration underway

BRAZIL, Ind (WTHI) - An annual tradition kicked off Friday with a different look during the pandemic.

The Brazil Rotary Celebration began and folks could enjoy vendors and free, live entertainment at Forest Park.

This is day one of a condensed holiday celebration.

The Brazil Rotary Celebration is normally a 10 day affair but organizers shortened the fun because of the pandemic.

This year it will take place Friday through Sunday with no rides are at the festival.

Organizers are working hard to still help everyone have fun.

"For us to continue even through the pandemic has been almost overwhelming with the amount of support that we've received throughout the community to be able to put this on. we had to make a lot of changes this year but we overcame some of these big obstacles to kind of figure out how we fit everything together."

Here's what the rest of the weekend holds for the festival.

Saturday there are more vendors and more bands and the big fireworks show begins around 10:05.

Sunday there will be a worship service at 11 am and three more live musical shows to enjoy.

The Brazil festival wraps up Sunday Night.