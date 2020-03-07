TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their sneakers for an event supporting Ivy Tech Community College.
Ivy Tech's 5th annual 5K Fun Run and Walk was held Saturday morning.
Roughly 200 people were there for the family friendly event.
The money from registration will support the campus.
The run was presented with the help of Valley Professionals Community Health Center.
Related Content
- Annual 5K held to benefit Ivy Tech Community College
- Ivy Tech Community College MRI Certificate
- Annual 5K Heart Throb held
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- Ivy-Tech Community College holds Express Enrollment Day
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- 'Save-a-Life' tour makes a stop at Ivy Tech Community College
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
Scroll for more content...