Annual 5K held to benefit Ivy Tech Community College

The 5th annual 5K Fun Run and Walk was held Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 9:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their sneakers for an event supporting Ivy Tech Community College.

Ivy Tech's 5th annual 5K Fun Run and Walk was held Saturday morning.

Roughly 200 people were there for the family friendly event.

The money from registration will support the campus.

The run was presented with the help of Valley Professionals Community Health Center.

