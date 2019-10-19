Annual 5K combines fitness and beer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual 5K combined fitness and beer Saturday morning.
Runners in the Brat Trot 5K made stops in Terre Haute's historical brewing district for shots of beer. They drank the equivalent of one beer by the time they were done with the race.
Terre Haute Brewing Company provided the beer and Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted the run.
