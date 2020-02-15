TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley celebrated heart health month Saturday morning by lacing up their sneakers.
That's with the Vigo County YMCA's annual Heart Throb 5K.
Folks gathered at Fairbanks Park for the race Saturday morning.
The race supports the YMCA's annual campaign and financial assistance program.
This was the 4th year for the event.
Related Content
- Annual 5K Heart Throb held
- Sign-ups underway for Hearth Throb 5K
- Annual Mediterranean festival held
- Annual 5K combines fitness and beer
- Christmas in the Park 5K held, annual lighting ceremony to happen Monday night
- Local church holds 5k
- Annual 5k event helps feed hungry students in Vigo County
- Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K
- 10th annual Trailblazer 5K hosted at Vincennes University
- Annual Turkey Trot 5k run/walk to take place
Scroll for more content...