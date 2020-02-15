Annual 5K Heart Throb held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley celebrated heart health month Saturday morning by lacing up their sneakers.

That's with the Vigo County YMCA's annual Heart Throb 5K.

Folks gathered at Fairbanks Park for the race Saturday morning.

The race supports the YMCA's annual campaign and financial assistance program.

This was the 4th year for the event.