Annual Christmas on the River celebration held in Hutsonville, Illinois

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Still another Wabash Valley holiday celebration happened this weekend.

The ninth annual Christmas on the River was Saturday evening in Hutsonville, Illinois.

This is a family friendly event offering kids crafts, games and cookie decorating.

It's hosted by the Hutsonville Lighting Committee.

"I love the fact that when everybody is here when the weather is nice especially that it kind of feels like Whoville. It's very small town feel, but it's very Christmasey and everybody seems very happy," said Chrissy Arvin.

There were 150 trees lit around the river and around town at the celebration.