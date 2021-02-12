Vigo County Health Department warns of a new surge in cases, and updates a vaccination clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI ) -- The Vigo County Health Department is happy that COVID-19 case numbers are declining. Because the case numbers are declining so are deaths and hospitalizations. However, health officials warn of another spike that could happen very soon.

The reason, COVID-19 antibodies.

Health officials told News 10 that when you contract COVID, antibodies live in your system for the next three months. After those three months, you can catch the virus again.

Officials saw a huge spike in positive cases in November and December. After those three months, the same people that were affected by COVID-19 can catch the virus again.

Health officials warn that we could be seeing another spike if we aren't careful.

Health officials said, "We're very cautious about the fact that our numbers are going down. It is definitely something to celebrate but we're also always on guard for more cases to happen because people are getting to the point where it's almost over, and we're not there yet."

Health officials encourage you to keep following COVID-19 safety guidelines so we don't see a spike in cases soon.

Officials told News 10 that the vaccine has played a huge role in numbers going down. So far, 200 people have been able to get vaccinated each day in Vigo County.

The Annex location is no longer going to be giving out COVID-19 vaccines after today.

Instead, the Vigo County Health Department will be giving out vaccinations at the old Sears location.

Health officials said they can get up to 18 vaccinators at a time there.

Officials said, "So, sears has room to grow. Eventually when it's warmer weather we can do a drive-through clinic there, so really it's just the best option for the public."

Health officials said they're taking appointments right now.

If you're eligible to receive a vaccine you can go here to sign up.