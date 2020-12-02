Animal shelters taking a hit due to COVID-19, why they're asking for the community to step in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Area animal shelters are taking a hit because of the pandemic.

News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Humane Society and the Clay County Humane Society to learn more about their obstacles.

Across the board, both shelters are seeing steady adoptions but a major decrease in donations.

As a result, they're left with no choice other than to ask for the community to step in.

"We're a community and with this being such a hard time we need to remember that we need to help our neighbors and we need to help the people in our community," said THHS Manager, Sarah Valentine.

Both shelters provide extra food for both cat and dog owners who may be struggling financially.

Valentine tells us that with a lack of donations, she's worried families will return adopted animals back to the shelters.

She's not the only one feeling the pressure right now.



CCHS Facility Manager, Lindsay Stevenson, tells us she's experiencing the same thing and explains that it's frustrating to turn away families because of a lack of donations.

Both managers say a donation of any size, will make a major impact.

"It's a huge help even if it's just $5 worth of food, $5 may not be much to you but it's really important to others and I think in all communities right now especially with COVID, I think we need to all pull together and help out where we can," said Stevenson.

To learn more about donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society, click here.

To learn more about donations for the Clay County Humane Society, click here.