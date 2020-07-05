Animal shelters seeing more strays after holiday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Firework shows will continue to light up the night sky through the summer but none like the ones we'll see and hear this weekend. While the shows are awesome and beautiful, they can also cause fear and anxiety.

Some pet owners know that all too well this weekend. The 4th of July holiday is one of the busiest for animal shelters as they take in more stray animals.

The Humane Society of Sullivan County board president she says the shelter took in 5 stray dogs Friday and more since Saturday night.

Dogs are often scared by the loud booms and flashes of light. They may run and hide. If this has happened to your pet there are some important steps you need to take.

Humane Society of Sullivan County Board President Julie Tow says, "Post a picture of him on social media and also go to your local animal shelter and give them a picture, leave your name and your cell number where they can get in touch with you because hopefully someone will find your dog and they'll bring him to the animal shelter."

If you find a stray you should follow the same advice.

Tow says the shelter will likely continue to see strays that were lost this weekend over the next two weeks.