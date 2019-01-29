Clear
Animal shelter faces major building issues

The Vincennes Animal Shelter has found significant problems with it's building.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Gabrielle Miller has volunteered at the Vincennes Animal Shelter since November.

Miller says, "My dog of 15-years had passed away. I wasn't really in the market for a new dog but I just wanted to come here and kind of check it out and see what the animals are like."

Since then the shelter has become a big part of her life.
The shelter, however, is in need of major repairs.

Director Leah Vantlin explains, "This is where they opened up. The picture that I showed you of the rotted two by four was what's inside of here."

Peel back the blue exterior and you have two by four's reduced to almost nothing. The problem was found while making repairs to the facility.

Vantlin says, "When we had contractors come out to look at doing that they opened up the walls and they found extensive water damage."

Water damage was found in areas that require daily cleaning.

Vantlin explains, "When we found water damage in the one area that led us to explore more in other areas that we thought might be affected. And the damage is pretty significant."

Damage was found in about one-third of the facility.

Vantlin says, "It's not something we can sit on and wait. It's more of an urgent need. Because of the condition of the building."

The shelter was approved to begin getting quotes on repairs. Miller hopes fixes can be made to continue helping those pets in need.

Miller says, "The staff involved here can only do so much. We need new facilities. We need maintenance."

To donate to the Vincennes Animal Shelter: Click Here

