Animal rights group to hold press conference on alleged abuse at Indiana farm

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WTTV) — An animal advocacy group released new video Wednesday involving Fair Oaks Farms.

According to our Indianapolis affilate WTTV, Animal Recovery Mission said it witnessed and recorded “extreme and systematic abuse to both the cows and calves.” The video released Wednesday was taken between February 2019 and April 2019 and shows the milking process. The group planned a news conference at 12 p.m.

It’s the latest development in the Florida-based group’s investigation into operations at Fair Oaks. The group said Fair Oaks isn’t living up to its promises of promoting humane care for cows.

You can find the video here.

Last week, ARM released video of abuse at the Fair Oaks Farms facility in Newton County taken in 2018. The sheriff’s department launched an investigation after the alleged abuse came to light. This week, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department said three people were charged with beating a vertebrate animal. Police are looking for the three suspects.

After the videos went public, Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey took responsibility for the abuse, saying the company had fired four employees and banned a third-party truck driver who were seen in the video.

WTTV reported McCloskey said he was “disgusted” by the behavior, saying it went “against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort.”

The company temporarily suspended delivery service this week so drivers can undergo training on new policies. The move was also designed for the safety of drivers, who have reportedly been harassed, the company said.

News 10 plans to stream the press conference carried by WTTV at noon on Wednesday.