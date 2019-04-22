INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - People convicted of animal cruelty could face higher penalties under a bill that's headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the measure was approved Wednesday by the House on a 92-0 vote that sends it to Holcomb for consideration.
If the governor signs it into law, animal cruelty offenses such as abandoning or abusing an animal that are now charged as Class A misdemeanors could be charged as Level 6 felonies.
The bill was authored by Democratic Rep. Ryan Hatfield of Evansville and co-authored by Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville.
Hatfield says the final version of his bill takes "significant steps toward sending a clear message that if you choose to abuse animals, you will pay for it."
___
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press,
http://www.courierpress.com
Related Content
- Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk
- Indiana animal abuse bill set to head to governor's desk
- Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says
- Three Knox County men face animal cruelty charges
- Sunday alcohol sales bill makes it to Gov. Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law
- Bill would impose tougher penalties on Indiana animal abusers
- Woman charged for Loogootee puppy mill faces 11 animal cruelty charges, all misdemeanors
- Union employees step away from their desks for a walk
- Feces covered cages, dead dogs, no food or water - police charge 73-year-old Loogootee woman with animal neglect and cruelty
- Gov. Holcomb unveils 2018 legislative session agenda