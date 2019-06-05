Animal Abuse Captured At Fair Oaks Farms And FairLife Corporation

SKOKIE, IL- The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), is releasing disturbing evidence of ongoing animal cruelty, stemming from its undercover investigation at Fair Oaks Farms located in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Owned and operated by Mike and Sue McCloskey, Fair Oaks Farms produces dairy products for the Fairlife milk brand.

We must warn you the video is graphic.

“In my thirteen years of investigating crimes against animals throughout the world, I have never seen such repetitive, systematic abuse towards newborn babies, then what is taking place at Fair Oaks Farms and the Fairlife Corporation”. - Richard ‘Kudo’ Couto (ARM)

The Animal Recovery Mission is a Non-Proﬁt animal cruelty investigative organization based in Miami Beach, Florida. ARM’s mission is to be an uncompromising defending force for the welfare of animals, in addition to putting an end to and preventing pain, suﬀering, and torture inﬂicted as a result of inhumane practices.