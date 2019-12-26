Clear

'Angels on Earth': Man shares act of kindness on Christmas

A man shared a story with us about what he calls 'angels on earth' showing special kindness on Christmas Day.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man wants to make sure a special act of kindness from strangers on Christmas Day doesn't go unmentioned.

After walking to the WTHI-TV studio with a kind firefighter from Terre Haute Fire Department Station Number Five, an 85-year-old Korean War Veteran stood in our lobby the day after Christmas to explain what happened to him. 

He said on Christmas Day, he was on his way to spend time with his children when he decided to go to a cemetery in town to visit with his wife who died in 2016.

The man explained he wanted to leave a flower behind at the mausoleum, but he didn't have one. Being Christmas Day, most stores weren't open. He went to a gas station at Lafayette Avenue and 25th Street in Terre Haute to see what he could find. 

He said he told two women who were working at the gas station what he wanted. The man said the women got to work making a small flower-shaped bow. 

Tearing up, he called the women 'angels on earth' who went out of their way to be kind on the holiday. "I miss her so much," he said as he pulled out a framed portrait from his chest pocket. The man wished to remain anonymous, saying he simply wanted to recognize two people who helped make his day a little brighter. 

