An unfavorable recommendation for downtown parking ordinance

The Vigo County Area Planning commission has sent an unfavorable recommendation to the Terre Haute City Council when it comes to one parking ordinance.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo county leaders are recommending that city council not take up an ordinance that would impact parking downtown. Discussion on that proposal began Wednesday night at an area planning meeting.

The amendment to the ordinance would impact 7th and Wabash in downtown if it were not passed. Right now, that area is home to the Vigo County School Corporation building. 

It's a part of the convention center project to make it a flat parking lot for the hotels that would be built. Wednesday, the Vigo county Area Planning Commission didn't vote on anything, but they did send an unfavorable recommendation to the Terre Haute City Council.

The area planning commission said these decisions should fall under the rule of the board of zoning appeals. The staff also feels the ordinance violates state law.

Councilman Todd Nation filed the ordinance last month. He said if anything is going to happen to that area the people living in the city should have a say as to what it is.

"My main goal for filing this was not to get the area planning commissions favorable recommendation my main goal was to put it before the city council and to prompt a real discussion about what the future of 7th and Wabash will look like," Nation said. 

"The amendment to the ordinance would inhibit the board of zoning appeals from fulfilling their duties as assigned and in doing so that would be in violation of state statute as well as local statute for what the board of zoning of appeals was designed to do," Jared Bayler the executive director for Vigo County Area Planning department said.

This ordinance is going to the Terre Haute City Council Thursday and they could be voting on it.

Just because the area plan sent an unfavorable recommendation does not mean the council will automatically vote against it.

