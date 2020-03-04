Clear

Former Knox County Jail officer accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 3:04 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Knox County Jail officer is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

The alleged incident happened on February 17 when jail officer Malyk Johnson, 23, was transporting a female inmate from a jail in Henderson County, Kentucky to Knox County.

Police say while driving back, Johnson stopped at a gas station in Princeton, Indiana and bought tobacco for the inmate. Once they entered Knox County, Johnson allegedly pulled off again onto Stokley Road just off of U.S. 41 and sexually assaulted the inmate.

The inmate reported the incident to her attorney, who notified the Knox County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Indiana State Police, the Knox County Sheriff's Office was not aware of the incident until the prosecutor's office was notified.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor's office charged Johnson with sexual battery, official misconduct, and trafficking with an inmate.

He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail - and no longer employed by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

