An estimated 80 dogs along with horses and donkeys found in reported Loogootee puppy mill

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have shut down a reported puppy mill in Martin County, Indiana.

It happened Thursday evening when the Martin County Sheriff's Office received a tip that sent them to a home at 2779 Rutherford Road in Loogootee.

Police told News 10 there were an estimated 80 dogs, along with horses, and donkeys found on the property. At this time, however, there is no official count.

There were reportedly dead animals found on the property as well.

Officials report animals were going without food, and in some cases, their source of water was frozen.

An arrest has been made, but that person's identity remains unclear at this time.

The Martin County Humane Society is currently caring for the rescued animals, and they need your help.

They are asking for monetary donations to help provide care for the animals.

If you would like to donate, you can on their Facebook page at this link.