An athletic competition looks a little different this year due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual athletic competition here in the Wabash Valley has been scaled back due to COVID-19.

The Wabash Valley Classic gymnastics invitational started Saturday and will continue Sunday.

Wabash Valley Tumbling & Gymnastics hosts the meet with Strive 365 in Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with organizer Robert Ealy.

He says this competition draws in teams from across Indiana and some from Illinois.

Normally, 6 to 8-hundred athletes would show up to this meet.

Not this year.

Roughly 4-hundred are hitting the mat this time around.

Ealy says attendance is limited and so is bleacher space.

Spectators are asked to bring their own seats to maintain social distancing.

Masks are required and sanitizing stations have been set up.

Admission is 12 dollars for adults and 8 dollars for school-age kids.

But, this is limited per athlete.

The competition resumes in the morning.