An assisted care facility needs your help to continuing bringing smiles to residents

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people in assisted living facilities weren't able to see family or friends for months. However, one care facility in Clinton, Indiana is making sure its residents are staying positive by doing something unique. In order to keep the spirits of residents up the Vermillion Convalescent Center started a program called Adopt a Senior.

On the Facebook page, people can adopt any of the seniors living there.

People drop off gifts, cards, and can even video chat with their seniors.

The Adopt a Senior program was started by Amber Adams. Adams said she wanted to start this program to help keep everyone's mental health in a good condition.

Adams said, "We knew we were going to be isolated, and the patients we knew they'd start getting depressed. And we wanted to make sure they wouldn't fall into a depression so having the community come in and help let them know they were being taken care of."

All residents at the Vermillion Convalescent Center have been adopted. Some of them, like Phyllis Lambert, have even been adopted by more than one person.

Lambert said this experience has been unlike any other. She said, "It meant so much to me because you didn't have anything to look forward to and you had to be in here."

She told News 10 she is very thankful to the people who have adopted her and her peers.

She told us the program has helped raise everyone's spirits.

However, it's not just the residents who feel joy.

Tressa Earley has adopted a senior at the center. She said this year has been tough on everyone, so this program has been a great opportunity to give back.

Early said, "So, it's just giving a little piece of joy back to somebody who may need it because they were here and lonely, and to me who needed it because I've been lonely too."

This program is continuing to help people feel a little less lonely during this time.

Lambert said because of the program, everyone has something to look forward to almost every week. She said, "And I get so much stuff. Different things from different people, and I love it. I love all the different cards, I get so many cards. You can't possibly be bored because there's always something going on."

If you would like to spread a little joy and adopt a senior yourself, you still can.

For more information on how to do so, you can click here and be directed to the Facebook page.