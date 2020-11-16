An area clinic has converted to a respiratory clinic amid pandemic - here's what you need to know

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - An area clinic has transitioned into a walk-in respiratory clinic.

The Sarah Bush Lincoln Clinic in Mattoon, Illinois, is seeing people with COVID-19 symptoms, Influenza A and B, and other breathing issues.

A provider will see patients and test them on-site for respiratory illnesses.

This is by appointment only.

The hours are from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, they are there from 8 am to 3 pm.