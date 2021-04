VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson defeated incumbent Nancy Alsup in last November's elections.

Alsup filed an election contest shortly after the election. She claimed Swalls-Thompson was a Florida resident and was ineligible to run for any Vigo County public office.

A judge ruled in favor of Swalls-Thompson. On Wednesday, the court of appeals affirmed that decision.