An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Catholic Charities Food Bank once again partnered with B&S Plumbing and Heating in Terre Haute on Thursday.

300 hams were handed out to those in need.

It’s the 8th year for the giveaway.

Catholic Charities Executive Director John Etling says when you have a need, every little bit of help is important and valued.

“I think it’s like a lot of things that we know in life,” Etling said. “It's so much more rewarding to give than to receive and when you know your efforts are really meaningful in this way helping families who are going through a tough time it's even more meaningful."

Etling says help is always available and its mission is to serve people.

