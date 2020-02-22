An annual event brings a bit of New Orleans to Downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A taste of New Orleans in Downtown Terre Haute.
Swope Art Museum hosted its 12th annual Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday night.
It was all the fun of Bourbon Street, without ever leaving Terre Haute.
A king and queen from the community were crowned.
All money raised at the fundraiser will go back to the Swope Art Museum.
