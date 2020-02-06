Clear
An all-girls class at a Vigo County school works to get females into the automotive repair industry

A local school is working to get female students involved in an industry where men typically dominate.

Feb 6, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is working to get female students involved in an industry where men typically dominate.

West Vigo High School has a girls-only automotive mechanics class. The female students are working towards their Automotive Service Excellence certification.

News 10 visited the class on Thursday. Students were learning a lot of basics, like changing oil and how cars work.

The class is part of the career and technical education push. These students might not all end up in the auto industry, but say this is important knowledge.

"I just want to know what my dad knows, so I don't have to rely on him," Maci Easton said.

The teacher says the young ladies ask more questions than the young men who take a similar class.

