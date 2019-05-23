An adults-only book club? Vigo County Library partners for Books and Brew

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was the best of both world's for a group of people in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company held 'Books and Brew.'

It's a collaboration with the Vigo County Public Library.

People met up to have a few drinks and discuss their favorite books.

"The idea is to get out of the library and into the community, where we can reach people in a relaxed atmosphere," Eric Fisher, from the Vigo County Public Library said.

This first Books and Brew Book Club meeting is set for June 3.