An adults-only book club? Vigo County Library partners for Books and Brew

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was the best of both world's for a group of people in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Brewing Company held 'Books and Brew.'
It's a collaboration with the Vigo County Public Library.
People met up to have a few drinks and discuss their favorite books.
"The idea is to get out of the library and into the community, where we can reach people in a relaxed atmosphere," Eric Fisher, from the Vigo County Public Library said.
This first Books and Brew Book Club meeting is set for June 3.
