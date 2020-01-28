An Indiana house bill could make it easier for candidates to drop out of the race

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - House Bill 1267 would change the deadline a candidate could drop out of the race.

This comes after Knox County clerk David Shelton says a primary wasted taxpayer dollars.

Right now the deadline to drop out of a race is just three days after the filing deadline. Shelton says just hours after the deadline in the 2019 primary election one of the two candidates in a race requested to drop out. However, because of current Indiana rules that candidate remained on the ballot.

This cost the taxpayer around $5,000.

House Bill 1267 would extend the deadline to drop out from three days to one week.

Tuesday the bill will face it's third reading it the house committee. If it passes there, it will face the Indiana House and Senate. After that House Bill 1267 would go into effect in the 2022 election.

Shelton explains, "$5,000 that was spent last year on this election may not be a lot to some people. But to me, I know a portion of that came out of my pocket. The cost could have been even higher but we took steps in my office to keep the cost down. Normally that election would have cost $10,000."